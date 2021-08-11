Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,677. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

