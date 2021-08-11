Arden Trust Co Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

