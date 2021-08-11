Arden Trust Co Sells 1,333 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.32. 15,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

