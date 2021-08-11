Arden Trust Co Sells 292 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.43. 102,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.39. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $460.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

