Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.3% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $229.19. 18,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

