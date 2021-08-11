Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Shares of ARNA opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

