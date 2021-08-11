Argentex Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AGFX opened at GBX 107.24 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The firm has a market cap of £146.69 million and a PE ratio of 20.51. Argentex Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.62 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.25).

Get Argentex Group alerts:

In other Argentex Group news, insider Jo Stent acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.