Arianee (ARIA20) Reaches Market Cap of $33.36 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and $77,116.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

