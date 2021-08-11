ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

