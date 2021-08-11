Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow’s second-quarter results reflected robust demand for software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in Asia Pacific was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting IoT capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet is discouraging. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Intensifying competition is also a concern. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $124.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,058 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

