Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

IBM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 32,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

