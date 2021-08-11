Astor Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIDO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,585. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76.

