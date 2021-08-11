Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.39. Astra Space shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 10,759 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

