AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 922.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 8,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

