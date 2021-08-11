Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Asure Software worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $176.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

