Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Asure Software updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Get Asure Software alerts:

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.