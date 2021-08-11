Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $28.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
