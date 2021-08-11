ATC Coin Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $374,284.40 and approximately $8.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00374053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.