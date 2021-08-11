Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Up 3.7%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.57 and last traded at $94.57. Approximately 1,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 482,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

