Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Up 3.7%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.57 and last traded at $94.57. Approximately 1,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 482,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.49.
In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
About Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.
