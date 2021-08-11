Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,600 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

