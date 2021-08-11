Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 44,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $151.36. 29,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,715. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.