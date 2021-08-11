Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3,316.46. 26,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,525. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,475.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

