Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX remained flat at $$5.25 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.