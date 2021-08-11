Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Aurizon’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.45.

In other Aurizon news, insider Lyell Strambi purchased 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.73 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$49,970.11 ($35,692.94). Also, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($26,428.57).

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

