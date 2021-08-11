Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

