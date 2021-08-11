Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $514.87. 17,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,613. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

