Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

