Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,141. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

