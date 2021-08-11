Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,004 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

EWG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,887. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.93.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

