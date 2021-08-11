Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

