Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

