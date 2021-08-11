AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). AutoWeb reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 244,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,745. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

