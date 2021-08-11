Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $53.98. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,837. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

