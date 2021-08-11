Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

