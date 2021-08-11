Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.22 million.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.