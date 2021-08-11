Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.05

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 12805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

