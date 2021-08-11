Baader Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.00 ($35.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €30.14 ($35.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.60. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.30 ($35.65).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.