Balancer Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.14 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $183.50 million and approximately $57.14 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $26.43 or 0.00056805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

