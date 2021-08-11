Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Banc of California worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Banc of California by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banc of California by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

