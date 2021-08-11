Barclays Cuts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $16.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $18.27 on Monday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

