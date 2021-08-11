Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 186.16 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

