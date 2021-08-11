Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,210. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

