Barrick Gold Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by 158.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.