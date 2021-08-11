Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.41.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

