Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 2,287 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

