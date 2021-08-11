Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $11.61 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $318.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

