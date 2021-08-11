Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 1.15% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 276,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period.

SMB opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

