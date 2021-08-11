Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.