Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 5,185 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.