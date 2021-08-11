Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

NYSE BATL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. Battalion Oil has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $212.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In related news, Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

